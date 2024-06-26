ANDRITZ hosts successful second customer day for the Absorbent Hygiene Products (AHP) value chain

ANDRITZ has organized its successful customer day focused on the AHP value chain for the second time, welcoming attendees from the nonwovens industry across Europe and beyond. Held at the ANDRITZ Diatec facility in Pescara, Italy, this event provided an exceptional platform for industry professionals to gain valuable market insights, witness live demonstrations, and engage in fruitful networking.

The event featured a comprehensive agenda with presentations from EDANA, the leading global association for the nonwovens industry, and ANDRITZ, alongside its key partners. Attendees received top-level information on the current market situation and emerging trends, as well as technological advancements in nonwoven roll-good production, airlaid technology, diaper recycling, and converting. Key partners including Rockwell, Nordson, Optima, and Hermann Ultraschall also shared their latest technological developments, enhancing the attendees understanding of the complete value chain from production to end-use applications.

A highlight of the event was the company tour, which included live demonstrations of converting lines at the ANDRITZ Diatec facility. These demonstrations provided a hands-on experience of the advanced machinery and processes, illustrating the practical applications of the technologies discussed throughout the day.

Participants praised the event for its comprehensive and insightful content, as well as the excellent networking opportunities it provided. The diverse group of attendees, representing various experts of the nonwovens industry, fostered an environment of knowledge exchange and collaboration.

We are thrilled with the success of our second customer day said Ettore Paolini, Managing Director of ANDRITZ Diatec.The positive feedback from our attendees affirms our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the hygiene products value chain. We look forward to continuing this tradition and further supporting the growth of the nonwovens industry.

The ANDRITZ customer day for the hygiene products value chain is a clear demonstration to the company’s dedication to fostering industry knowledge, collaboration, and technological advancement, reinforcing its position as one of the leaders in the nonwovens sector.