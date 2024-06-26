Find out the latest trend colors for the coming spring & summer 2025 with the CHT Fashion News!

One year before the upcoming 2025 season, CHT is already publishing the brand new trend colors in the elaborately presented CHT Fashion News Spring/Summer 2025. On the base of the international color system Pantone, CHT creates three fascinating color worlds and enables designers, manufacturers and creatives to implement tomorrow’s trends today. These color trend forecasts set the direction for the coming season and offer seasonal inspiration, key colors, color harmonies and application ideas according to materials and products. The suggestions are suitable for anyone designing women’s and men’s fashion, sportswear and other apparel fashion.

In the current CHT Fashion News you will not only find 18 trendy colors, but also the appropriate recipes to dye them with the high-quality CHT dyes. You will find the accurate recipes for a wide range of CHT products, so you can put your ideas directly into practice in terms of color. Every textile sector is represented and you will find recipes for yarn and polyamide dyeing, polyester, cellulose and printing. The sustainable and latest CHT product line BEZAKTIV ONE is also included in the recipes.

This year, we deliberately opted for a slimmer printed brochure. The tried and-tested recipes are now only available online, either via the interactive ePaper in the CHT ePaper Portal, via the CHT homepage or in the CHT Textile Dyes app. In the course of sustainability, a lot of paper and resources have been saved.

A CHT employee proudly graces the cover of Fashion News Spring/Summer 2025 for the first time. The cover model is Karola Rebmann, who has been working as Technical Manager Research & Development at CHT Switzerland AG for 15 years. Karola not only inspires with her unique style and creative outfits, she also dyes and designs some of her clothes herself. Be ready to help shape the future of the fashion and design world and take a look at the latest CHT Fashion News today!