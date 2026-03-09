ANDRITZ takes a “circularity-plus-productivity” pitch to Techtextil 2026

At Frankfurt, ANDRITZ is not selling one machine; it is selling a full industrial thesis: sort textile waste better, process natural and man-made fibres more efficiently, and keep legacy lines productive for longer.

ANDRITZ will exhibit at Techtextil 2026 in Frankfurt (21–24 April, Hall 12, B95) with a line-up centred on textile recycling, durable nonwovens, MMCF/lyocell production and life-cycle services. The company says its 2026 showcase is its most sustainability-focused yet, reflecting a market where circularity is moving from presentation slide to capital-spending category.

The portfolio spans the full chain: Laroche textile-sorting and recycling systems, including the AI-based teXscan predictive analysis tool; solutions for bast fibres such as hemp, flax, jute and kenaf; and complete man-made cellulosic fibre plant capabilities, especially for lyocell. Alongside these, ANDRITZ will spotlight the new X-Pro crosslapper for needlepunch and spunlace lines, pitched as a higher-speed, higher-uniformity platform with its patented “X-path” design.

This matters because the nonwovens and technical-textiles market is being reshaped by two pressures at once: regulatory demand for circular solutions and factory demand for higher throughput with tighter quality control. ANDRITZ is positioning itself where those pressures meet—automated sorting upstream, better fibre utilisation in the middle, and productivity upgrades on installed lines downstream.

The message to mills is clear: future competitiveness will come from integrated systems, not isolated equipment buys. In that sense, ANDRITZ is pitching itself less as a machine supplier than as infrastructure for a more circular textile industry.