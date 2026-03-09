RWTH Aachen brings hydrogen tanks to JEC with a cheaper carbon-fibre equation

ITA’s new winding approach matters because hydrogen storage will scale only if pressure vessels use less carbon fibre, generate less waste and deliver more consistent quality.

At JEC World 2026, the Institut für Textiltechnik (ITA) at RWTH Aachen University will showcase hydrogen pressure tanks made with multifilament winding at the NRW joint booth, Hall 5, Stand G65. The core innovation is TowPreg-based winding, which places fibres more precisely than conventional wet winding and, according to ITA’s initial estimates, cuts carbon-fibre use by at least 10%.

This is a manufacturing play, not just a materials story. Carbon fibre is one of the most expensive elements in composite pressure vessels, so even modest savings matter. ITA says the process also reduces quality fluctuations, lowers cleaning costs, produces less waste, and operates with virtually no solvent vapours.

Hydrogen’s economics are often discussed in terms of electrolysers and fuel cells. But storage is a gating technology too. Composite pressure vessels are central to mobile hydrogen applications because they combine high-pressure capability with low weight, making them critical for transport uses where payload and energy efficiency matter. JEC notes such tanks are increasingly important for applications operating at 700 bar and beyond.

ITA’s tanks are aimed at buses, lorries, ships and portable gas transport systems—segments where lightweight, safe storage is commercially decisive. The broader implication is clear: if winding becomes more fibre-efficient and less variable, hydrogen tanks move a little closer to industrial affordability.