Andritz turns Techtextil into a showcase for circular nonwovens and fiber processing

The company’s message is that sustainability in textiles will scale only when recycling, fiber production and nonwovens processing are integrated into one industrial system.

At Techtextil 2026, Andritz will present a broad portfolio spanning textile recycling, nonwovens production, bast-fiber processing, MMCF plants and lifecycle services. The breadth of the offer matters. It suggests that machinery suppliers increasingly see circularity not as a niche technology, but as a full-process industrial opportunity.

What it is showing

The strongest themes are recycling and sustainable fiber generation. Andritz is highlighting complete lyocell plant solutions, bast-fiber processing systems for hemp, flax, jute and kenaf, and its Laroche textile-sorting and recycling technologies. The company’s AI-based teXscan unit and automated sorting systems are designed to classify textile waste, remove hard components and direct materials into the right recycling route.

It is also introducing the X-Pro™ crosslapper, aimed at higher speed, better web control and improved fabric homogeneity in needlepunch and spunlace lines.

Why it matters

The commercial significance lies in integration. Textile recycling often stalls because sorting, fiber preparation and downstream processing remain fragmented. Andritz is pitching itself as a single-source provider that can connect those steps—from waste handling to new fiber production to finished nonwovens.

What comes next

As regulation and customer demand push textile producers towards lower-impact materials and circular systems, suppliers able to combine recycling, sustainable fibers and efficient converting technology will be better placed. Andritz is clearly positioning itself for that next phase.