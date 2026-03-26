Fire-Dex wins UL verification for gear that balances protection and breathability

The result matters because firefighter PPE is increasingly judged not only by how well it blocks contaminants, but by whether it can do so without worsening heat stress.

Fire-Dex says its AeroFlex® turnout system has received UL verification for particulate ingress performance under UL Verification 1641, confirming compliance with NFPA particle inward leakage requirements when worn in a specified configuration.

The verified setup included the AeroFlex coat worn with a properly engaged SCBA, together with AeroFlex pants fitted with an optional particulate-blocking barrier. According to the published test results, wearer exposure across the ensemble was measured at less than 1 microgram after a 20-minute exercise protocol in a controlled particulate chamber.

The finding is important because it suggests the coat-to-pant interface can remain effectively sealed through system design and SCBA integration, even without an additional particulate barrier in the coat itself.

In firefighter PPE, stronger contaminant blocking can create a trade-off by reducing moisture-vapour transport and increasing internal heat burden. Fire-Dex is positioning AeroFlex as a solution to that long-standing tension.

Its design combines breathable VaporLite® composite panels with AeroVent® technology intended to move warm, humid air outward while still blocking particulates.

As departments place more emphasis on both contaminant exposure and heat stress, PPE makers will increasingly need to prove that protection does not come at the expense of wearability.

For Fire-Dex, the UL verification strengthens that commercial argument. For the wider PPE market, it signals where product development is heading: integrated systems that protect, cool and move with the wearer.