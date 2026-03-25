Apparel retail nears $1.35trn as digital and omnichannel models reshape growth

Fashion retail is expanding not simply because consumers are buying more clothes, but because technology, convenience and channel integration are redefining how apparel is sold.

The global clothing and apparel stores market is projected to reach $1.35trn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%, according to a market update from The Business Research Company. The growth story rests on a familiar mix: rising online sales, wider use of AI in retail, stronger demand for sustainable fashion and the continued spread of fast-fashion chains.

What is driving the market

Retailers are no longer competing only on product. Omnichannel strategies, multi-brand formats, customisation and experiential shopping are becoming core growth levers. Physical stores still matter, but increasingly as extensions of digital ecosystems rather than stand-alone sales points. The report points to NEXT’s first store in India, launched with Myntra in September 2025, as an example of brands using offline retail to reinforce online reach and customer engagement.

Why it matters for the industry

This is creating a more concentrated and technology-led market. Large global groups such as LVMH, Inditex, H&M and Fast Retailing remain dominant, while consolidation is continuing, illustrated by Gildan Activewear’s acquisition of Hanesbrands in December 2025. Scale increasingly matters because it supports sourcing efficiency, distribution reach and integrated retail models.

What comes next

The next phase of apparel retail will be shaped less by store count than by how effectively brands blend digital intelligence, physical presence and sustainability into one coherent business model. Retailers that do so will capture the next wave of growth.