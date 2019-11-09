Apparel Textile Sourcing Miami 2020 Focuses on vastly changed global trade landscape

ATSM 2020 is predicting another record turnout as multiple conference tracks have expanded wit trend forecasting lounge enhancements, three track fashion shows and more regions expected to exhibit.

The stage is set once again for ATSM 2020 to celebrate year number three in the Gateway City of Miami. 2019. Attendance almost doubled with over 3,500 attendees taking part in the threeday global sourcing trade show. ATSM 2020 will take place May 27–29 at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center located in the city’s art, fashion and cultural hub. Expected to take center stage once again will be tariffs, sustainable supply chain, near sourcing and the rapidly expanding ecosystem of microbrands demanding smaller MOQ’s than ever before.

During the second year, the exhibition in 2019 doubled in attendance and is on track for the same growth in 2020. Furthermore, the event has quadrupled the number of exhibitions from Latin America and the USA. This international sourcing show will feature global manufacturers catering to the US and Latin American buying markets and brings fashion executives from the Americas at large to a single trade event under one roof. ATS is the primary trade show on the East Coast tailored to retailers, brands and experts that bring together inspirational leaders and respected industry executives from the apparel, manufacturing, retail and affiliated business industries to educate, network, share market intelligence, discuss pressing topics and engage in conversations that facilitate the flow of global commerce.

The event will offer matchmaking, B2B sourcing, SME and enterprise-level seminar series, trend forecasts from PANTONE as a show partner, a runway show for designers from the local area and exhibitors to showcase the latest design and manufacturing techniques. ATSM will have a niche educational focus held in the fashion innovation lounge including highlights in global trade policy, color and design direction, and business strategy. ATSM 2020 will have a focus on sustainability, near sourcing, and speed-to-market. Amongst many other topics that will be addressed, including Low MOQ Sourcing and the rise of micro-brand disruptors as the fastest growing segment of the show’s database and how retailers and consumers have adapted to the shift. Past ATS attendees like Perry Ellis, Macys, and Royal Caribbean continue to make the show a must-visit trade event on the sourcing calendar. Additionally the value of strategic partners such as the Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) and independent Swiss testing certification organization (TESTEX Group) offer education and analysis on the shifts in corporate social responsibility and ethical sourcing within the sourcing community.

With a turbo charged geopolitical landscape, it is expected that trade policy, domestic production and sourcing alternatives will once again be a very hot topic.

(low minimums also welcome in this pavilion).

Being a Miami show, ATS has recognized the need for a Swim & Resort Section, showing the latest activewear, athleisure, and tech fabrics integrated into resort and swimwear.

Categories will include finished apparel for men, women and children that range from leisure, formal, denim, active, swim, intimates to performance. Also featured will be homewares and linens, hardware and textiles that include cotton, knits, yarn, leather, synthetic and blends. The highly anticipated event will host over 200 international and domestic manufacturing firms who will present a range of products and process solutions from mills and readymade product manufacturing and sourcing services, with more than 3,500 registered attendees including executives from Zara, Perry Ellis, Gap Inc., Kate Spade, Chicos, and more.