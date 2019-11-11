Trevira CS joint stand on an impressively huge scale under the motto “Textile Values”

The Trevira stand at the upcoming Heimtextil exhibition will feature the entire textile value chain, from the fibre production and yarn manufacture, to the coloring and warp and weft knitting stages, to the textile editor.

Trevira, which manufactures high-quality, flame retardant polyester fibres, will be repeating its successful joint booth concept at the fair, due to take place from January 7-10,2020 in Frankfurt. Together with 32 of its major customers, Trevira will be located on a stand of over 2000 msq in Hall 4.2.

At the stand, Trevira’s customers will present their latest Trevira CS products for home and contract textiles at individual stands, demonstrating their contribution to the value chain. This year, Trevira welcomes a new partner to its Heimtextil stand, design and engineering specialist imat-uve.

“We’re excited that our joint fair booth has proved to be so popular and that we are increasing the number of Trevira CS customers joining us for Heimtextil year on year. This means that we can once again look forward to displaying the extensive range of possibilities and applications available in Trevira CS,” said Trevira CEO Klaus Holz.

Trevira’s joint booth, which will be situated in Hall 4.2, immediately next to the Messe Frankfurt exhibition “Interior. Architecture. Hospitality”, will also feature a special showcase, “Textile Future by Trevira CS” especially for the contract market.

To curate this special display, Trevira has secured a collaborative partnership with renowned Berlin design company studio aisslinger. The studio is known for its outstanding work in experimental and product design, innovative materials and architectural concepts. As a designer, studio founder Werner Aisslinger is particularly interested in how the newest technologies and unusual materials can be integrated into product design. Besides a focus on furniture, his most recent projects include interior design concepts for hotels and workspaces.

This year’s exhibition, “Textile Future by Trevira CS”, will give visitors, especially (interior) designers and decorators, an opportunity to find out more about the extensive choice of cutting-edge, innovative applications opening up for Trevira CS fabrics on the contract market, highlighting future and current trends.

Head of Marketing, Anke Vollenbröker, said: “With our Heimtextil 2020 fair booth, we again look forward to offering a networking platform that will be of special interest to decision-makers on the contract market. Our customers will be showing their new collections, giving visitors ample opportunity to get to know the many new fabrics and applications available in Trevira CS. Visitors to our special exhibition will gain a fascinating insight into trendsetting textile concepts in the areas of public spaces, hospitality, health and care and mobility as well as workspace design.”

To create the special exhibition, Trevira CS customers were invited to submit their newest Trevira CS articles in a specified colour range. After over 600 items from around 50 customers were received, these were viewed by designers from studio aisslinger, who selected about 250 of the most outstanding products for the exhibition. Each year, Trevira has special materials selected by a neutral jury to be given special recognition and to be featured as highlights at the Trevira fair booth. This year, studio aisslinger was asked to choose these products deemed to be especially creative or innovative.