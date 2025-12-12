ARMEDANGELS Signals Long-Term Shift With SPINNOVA® Fibre Agreement

The non-binding deal reflects growing brand interest in next-generation fibres as alternatives to cotton.

German sustainable fashion brand ARMEDANGELS has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Finnish fibre innovator Spinnova, securing potential access to future volumes of SPINNOVA® fibre. The agreement marks a strategic step in Spinnova’s ambition to build a broader ecosystem of brands and partners capable of supporting the fibre’s commercial scale-up.

SPINNOVA® fibre is produced through a mechanical process that transforms renewable raw materials into textile fibres without dissolving or melting, positioning it as a low-impact alternative to conventional fibres such as cotton. While volumes remain limited, Spinnova is actively assembling a consortium model to accelerate market availability.

For ARMEDANGELS, the LOI aligns with its long-standing emphasis on material integrity, transparency and ethical production. The brand evaluates materials against strict criteria covering origin, processing, durability and social and environmental impact. Under its Impact Roadmap, ARMEDANGELS has committed to exploring new fibres that can materially reduce its footprint, even if adoption requires longer development cycles.

Spinnova’s commercial team described the partnership as value-aligned, noting that scaling alternative fibres depends on early collaboration with brands willing to invest in innovation rather than short-term sourcing flexibility. ARMEDANGELS echoed this view, signalling that once the brand commits to a new material, it seeks to integrate it meaningfully across collections rather than through limited pilots.

The agreement underscores a broader industry trend: sustainable fibre innovation is moving from experimentation toward ecosystem-building, where long-term brand commitments are increasingly necessary to unlock scale, investment and commercial viability.