Turkmenistan’s Näzli Hyzmat launches Bella Notta home textiles brand

The new brand signals Turkmenistan’s push to move more of its textile output from raw material and fabric supply into finished consumer goods.

Turkmen private enterprise Näzli hyzmat has launched home textile production under the Bella Notta brand, adding a new finished-goods line to the country’s textile manufacturing base. The company began production at the start of 2026 and currently manufactures bed linen sets, towels in different sizes and colours, and other home textile products.

Finished goods, not just fabric

The significance of the launch lies in value addition. Turkmenistan has long had access to cotton and state-backed textile production, but consumer-facing home textiles capture more value than yarn or greige fabric. Bella Notta’s product range includes standard bed linen sizes as well as customized items made according to individual customer orders.

Näzli hyzmat says its production capacity allows output of up to 80,000 sets per month. The company uses satin, ranforce, cretonne, flannel, fleece, bamboo and linen fabrics. Most raw materials are sourced from Turkmenistan’s state-owned textile enterprises, while bamboo and flax fibers are imported from Belarus and China.

Export channels already open

The company is not targeting only domestic retail demand. Bella Notta products are already being exported to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, giving the brand an initial regional market base. The company is also studying opportunities to enter European markets, where quality, certification, traceability and compliance requirements will be more demanding.

The brand was officially presented for the first time in Turkmenistan at TurkmenTextile Expo 2026 in Ashgabat. Näzli hyzmat also plans to participate in Central Asia HomeTextile 2026, scheduled for June 22–24 at the Atakent Exhibition Center in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Regional positioning

For Turkmenistan, Bella Notta represents a practical step toward downstream textile diversification. The next test will be whether the company can build consistent design, packaging, certification and distribution capabilities beyond neighbouring markets. If it succeeds, Turkmenistan’s textile sector could gain a stronger position in regional home textile supply rather than remaining concentrated in upstream and intermediate products.