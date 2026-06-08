California textile EPR deadline forces brands to register by July 1

The first U.S. textile EPR law is moving from policy signal to compliance obligation, with apparel and home-textile producers now facing a formal registration deadline.

California’s textile extended producer responsibility programme has entered a decisive implementation phase, with producers of covered apparel and textile articles required to join the approved producer responsibility organization, Landbell USA, by July 1, 2026. The deadline follows CalRecycle’s approval of Landbell USA as the official PRO under SB 707, the Responsible Textile Recovery Act of 2024.

The law makes producers financially and operationally responsible for the end-of-life management of textiles sold into California, including collection, repair, reuse, sorting, recycling and safe disposal.

Who is in scope

SB 707 applies broadly to companies placing covered products on the California market, including brands, manufacturers, licensees, importers, distributors, retailers and wholesalers, depending on who controls the product and where the responsible entity is located. The law also covers products delivered to California consumers through e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels.

Covered products include apparel, footwear, bags, accessories, towels, bedding, curtains, tablecloths, linens, blankets and pillows. Sellers dealing only in secondhand goods are excluded, as are companies below the statute’s $1 million annual aggregate global turnover threshold.

Compliance moves ahead despite challenge

Landbell USA says registration is open and that producers remain subject to the July 1 deadline despite a legal challenge filed by the American Apparel & Footwear Association against CalRecycle’s selection of Landbell as the sole PRO. The organization says pending litigation does not suspend the statutory obligation to register.

The programme timeline is now clearer. The PRO must complete an initial needs assessment by March 2027. CalRecycle regulations cannot take effect before July 1, 2028. Producer responsibility plan implementation and broader penalties are expected to follow by 2030.

Why exporters should watch

The law matters beyond California. Any international textile or apparel company selling into the state may need to assess whether it is an obligated producer. For brands and suppliers, the practical work starts with product mapping, sales-channel review, brand ownership analysis, textile composition data and future fee exposure.

California’s scheme is likely to become a reference point for other U.S. textile-waste laws. The next signal to watch is how Landbell structures producer fees, data reporting and collection obligations.