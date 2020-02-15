Asahi Kasei champions sustainability at ISPO with ECOSENSOR™

Asahi Kasei Advance, the cutting edge department of global material innovator Asahi Kasei, has unveiled ECOSENSOR™ at ISPO 2020 as a cutting edge fabric collection boosting responsible innovation, terming it ‘New Eco High-tech Force of Nature.’

Harnessing AKA expertise in yarning a smarter future, the new range focuses on sportswear, urban and athleisure fabrics. “At ISPO we launch the energetic protein, fitting perfectly in textiles for clothes with an active imprint, comfort touch and smooth style. From-yarn-to-dyeing and along the whole supply chain, the collection is 100% traceable.” Says Nishizawa Akira, president and representative director of Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation.

The materials were created in strictly controlled processes that aim to save energy, water and Green House gases emissions. The result is a high-performance collection combining maximum comfort with durability and stretch-ability.

With ECOSENSOR™, Asahi Kasei Advance became the first producer at ISPO choosing the high-performance path with sustainable values.

The flexible and multitasking range is a high-tech solution for sportswear, outerwear and beyond. The collection embraces the casual and sporty mood of active urban surfers as well as that easy-to-wear attitude for a relaxing free-time at home. Excellent stretch and high-performance features match the adventurous temperament of extreme explorers, while durability and resistance are the key features to weave fabrics for outdoor activities.

The target of ECOSENSOR™ by Asahi Kasei is to pursue bluesign® approved and Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX® certified ingredients and production processes, and GRS (Global Recycled Standard) for recycled ingredients, and tread the path to sustainability.