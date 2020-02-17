Bemberg™ debuts full range of smart fabric with a sustainable imprint at ISPO

Bemberg ™, Asahi Kasei’s smart-tech material division making regenerated cellulose fibre cupro, collaborated with various partners for their athleisure solutions, making smart, sustainable-imprint fabric for ISPO Munich 2020.

Bemberg™ products including its now-iconic cupro fibre are made from a cotton linter pre-consumer material, a natural derived source, and a unique smart fibre that does not deplete forestry resources and made through traceable and transparent closed loop process.

Sidonios Malhas, SA, used Bemberg material to create a Jacquard jersey that’s not only practical, but also comfort-minded.

Matias & Araujo used ZUE’s Bemberg™/Polyamide intermingle yarn, creating a delicate and luxurious 100% Bemberg™ interlock with silky touch guaranteed by Plummy Technology®, GOTS certified light, fluid and soft Jersey that combine Bemberg™ with organic cotton enriched by the Naturally Clean® technology.

Atop the exquisite and precious touch, Bemberg™ fabrics are imbued with circular economy – from its source, manufacture and end-of-life. It is all supported by an LCA study, signed by ICEA and validated by Paolo Masoni, confirming a new quality profile and standard with a more responsible position. Bemberg™ has full GRS certification, Oeko-Tex 100, ISO 14001, & Eco-Mark and a new Compostability Certification.

The participation at ISPO 2020 is the second step of a global tour pointing to some of the most cutting-edge design innovations on planet Fashion. #Bemberg2020 kicked off in Florence for Pitti Uomo and continued at Première Vision NYC. At each ‘sustainable pit-stop’ the company is showcasing a different aspect of its multitasking and sustainable imprint.

Made in Japan, Bemberg™ also delivers on laboratory verified end of life options, and a finalized LCA study, signed by ICEA. Today an INNOVHUB report confirms that Bemberg™ filaments disintegrate at 100% and that Bemberg™’s very low concentration of hazardous substances complies with the limits specified by the UNI EN 13432.

Bemberg™ is cool and sensual with a unique, supple drape. It is antistatic, breathable, and its soft versatility makes it perfect for the modern wardrobe fashions, athleisure and everyday casual wear.

Bemberg™ is also a partner of CLASS (Creativity Lifestyle and Sustainable Synergy), leading the way since 2007.