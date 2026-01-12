Australia Moves Toward First National Fashion Manufacturing Strategy as AFC Opens Final Industry Validation Survey

The Australian Fashion Council (AFC) has opened a final, industry-wide validation survey as it enters the last stage of developing Australia’s first National Manufacturing Strategy (NMS) for clothing, textiles, and footwear.

The Strategy is scheduled to be launched at Parliament House on March 12, 2026, marking a shift from consultation to implementation.

Why This Matters

The Strategy addresses a structural crisis in Australia’s textile, clothing, and footwear (TCF) manufacturing sector:

97% of fashion and textile products sold in Australia are now made offshore

Local manufacturing capability is shrinking due to: Factory closures Ageing infrastructure Loss of skilled labour

Australia is increasingly exposed to global supply-chain shocks, currency volatility, and geopolitical risk

Despite this, the broader sector:

Contributes $27.2 billion annually

Employs ~500,000 people

Accounts for 1.5% of national GDP

How the Strategy Was Built

Based on 14 national consultations over the past year

over the past year Conducted with R.M. Williams

Involved: 300+ stakeholders Brands, manufacturers, fibre producers Educators, technology providers Supply-chain specialists First Nations businesses

Generated 1,000+ initiatives and votes

The findings were distilled into the AFC Industry Consultation Findings paper, now being validated through the final survey.

Key Problems Identified

Workforce Crisis

Severe shortages in: Sewing, cutting, patternmaking Machine maintenance Digital and automated manufacturing skills

Ageing workforce + weak apprenticeship pathways

SMEs and regional manufacturers most exposed

Over 50% of the local manufacturing workforce are women

Technology & Investment Gaps

Heavy reliance on outdated machinery

Limited access to capital for automation and digitalisation

Risk of falling permanently behind offshore competitors operating advanced, automated factories

Broken Fibre-to-Fashion Chain

Lack of early-stage processing (e.g. scouring, yarn spinning)

(e.g. scouring, yarn spinning) Australia cannot fully leverage its strengths in cotton and wool

Weak domestic value-chain integration

Shared National Priorities (Strong Consensus)

Across regions, stakeholders broadly agreed on the following actions:

Government procurement as a demand lever

(uniforms, PPE, workwear made in Australia)

as a demand lever (uniforms, PPE, workwear made in Australia) Rebuilding technical training and apprenticeships

Co-investment in automation and advanced manufacturing

Shared manufacturing hubs for access to equipment and skills

for access to equipment and skills Clearer Australian-made labelling

A national consumer campaign to rebuild trust and willingness to pay for locally made products

What the Final Survey Does

Tests whether proposed priorities are: Commercially realistic Practically implementable

Open to the entire industry , not just AFC members

, not just AFC members Directly shapes the final National Manufacturing Strategy

Strategic Alignment

The Strategy aligns with broader policy agendas:

Future Made in Australia

Sovereign manufacturing capability

Women’s economic participation

Regional employment and industry resilience

What Comes Next

March 2026 : Strategy formally delivered at Parliament House

: Strategy formally delivered at Parliament House Signals a transition from: Diagnosis → Execution Consultation → Advocacy and policy action



If implemented effectively, the NMS could mark the first serious attempt in decades to rebuild Australia’s fashion and textile manufacturing base as a strategic, resilient, and future-facing industry.