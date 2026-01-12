EcoVadis Sustainability Rating – Gold Medal for the CHT Group

The CHT Group has been awarded the Gold Medal in the latest EcoVadis sustainability rating, recognizing our newly aligned and more focused group-wide ESG performance.

EcoVadis is the benchmark for sustainability ratings in the chemical industry and one of the world’s most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings, assessing more than 150,000 companies globally each year. Its methodology is aligned with leading international standards and evaluates performance across four key assessment themes:

Environment

Labor and Human Rights

Ethics

Sustainable Procurement

Compared to previous ratings, CHT’s overall score has improved and now stands at 81 out of 100 points, thanks to strong progress across all four assessment themes. This achievement places us among the top 5 % of all companies assessed in 2025 worldwide.

This Gold Medal is far more than an award – it reflects our strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices throughout the global CHT Group. It also demonstrates that they can achieve outstanding results when they all give their best. Moreover, the EcoVadis scoring system promotes transparency and trust, both within their organization and among all CHT Group stakeholders.

Looking ahead, CHT Group emphasizes that maintaining these strong results will require their full focus and commitment to sustainability again next year. CHT is aiming to remain the benchmark for sustainable chemical solutions.

