Baldwin launches TexCoat G4 fabric finishing system

Baldwin Technology Company Inc. has announced that it would showcase the TexCoat G4 non-contact precision spray fabric finishing system at the Techtextil North America tradeshow which would be held from May 12 to 14, 2020, in Atlanta.

With extensive sustainability benefits, unprecedented tracking and process control, and industry 4.0 integration, the TexCoat G4 provides consistently high-quality fabric finishing, with no chemistry waste, as well as minimal water and energy consumption. “We are extremely proud to introduce the TexCoat G4 to the American textile industry,” said Rick Stanford, Business Development Leader at Baldwin. “After receiving incredibly positive reviews during the launch at ITMA 2019 last June, the TexCoat G4 has proven its efficiency for textile manufacturers across Europe. We are confident in meeting American manufacturers’ high demands for sustainability and profitability, with great margins.”