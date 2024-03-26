Bangladesh garment industry assured by Swedish trade minister of widening trade

Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell visited a garment factory, in Narayanganj on March 21 where he expressed satisfaction with the working environment of the garment factory

He said Sweden will expand its trade relations with Bangladesh’s export-oriented garment industry. The Swedish minister expressed his interest while visiting a garment factory in Narayanganj this afternoon. Sweden Ambassador in Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde accompanied the Swedish minister. During the visit, the Swedish minister and ambassador expressed satisfaction with the working environment of the garment factory

They also assured to address all issues faced by the export-oriented factories, emphasising that collaboration among all stakeholders is key to resolving these problems.

A deputy managing director of the Apparel factory, said the inspecting team inquired about the challenges industrial establishments face in apparel production, the policy support required, and the specific challenges encountered.

“We briefed them on GSP status and highlighted the importance of support from foreign buyers and the necessity of price increase in apparel items from buyers,” he added.