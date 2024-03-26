Intertextile Apparel Shanghai becomes a success

Messe Frankfurt Hong Kong in it post-show report on spring edition of biannual trade fair Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics (Intertextile Apparel) stated that almost 90,000 visitors from 116 counties and regions visit the event between March 6 and 8.

The number of exhibitors exceeded 3000 out of which almost 30 percent were international suppliers who showcased their products to the visitors. Organizers were delighted to see an uptick in the number of foreign visitors this year which was 99 percent higher than last year. The foreign visitors came in large numbers from South Korea, Hong Kong, India, Russia and Japan.

The general manager for Messe Frankfurt in Hong Kong, Wilmet Shea said the exceptional return rate of overseas buyers across the three days bodes well for the global market and speaks to the multitude of sourcing options at our comprehensive platform.

After the high attendance and positive feedback for this show, we have already set our sights on Intertextile Apparel’s thirtieth anniversary edition this autumn, which is sure to be unmissable.

Sales manager at cashmere and noble-fibre fabrics producer Lanificio Luigi Colombo, Andrea Rossi, notably likened the atmosphere to “back to the fairs of 2016-2018, where [business] was really profitable”.

HeiQ’s Greater China marketing director, Jeanie Hu, shared how the industry “still need[s] large, comprehensive platforms” to reach a broader target audience when bringing new products to market, as it did with new textile coating technology HeiQ Skincare in China during the spring show.

Senior fabric design and development manager at US fashion label Jonathan Simkhai, Rebecca Sales, cited the event’s fringe programme and trend zones as one way to summarise current trends and select corresponding exhibitors, thereby making purchasing more efficient. The brand introduced denim to its ranges in 2017.

“This show is not only about the display of goods, but also reflecting the whole industry’s present and future, and applying conceptual ideas to production, which is very exciting and rewarding,” she concluded.