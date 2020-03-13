Bangladesh open house talks on maintaining textile sustainability

How do we can produce sustainably, with high quality and yet economically? These questions were also discussed by the textile industry in Bangladesh, one of the world’s strongest markets. They were answered at an open house of the textile machinery supplier Tootal Quality Resources Ltd in Dhaka at the beginning of the year. Together with six other partners, the German machine manufacturer Mahlo GmbH + Co KG presented innovative and sustainable production methods to the 250 or so decision-makers from the local textile industry who were present.

Together with its partners Mahlo, Brazzoli, Cubotex, Ferraro, Hohenstein Institute (OekoTex), Mario Crosta, and Bangpoo Chemicals, Tootal had designed an interesting and informative program for its guests – the “who’s who” of the industry. The interplay of current developments and green technology were the dominant themes. For Mahlo GmbH, Sales Manager Thomas Höpfl and Area Sales Manager Adnan Andac presented ways in which control systems in production improve overall performance and profit.

“Textile producers are confronted with many challenges such as sustainability, various consumer demands, increased quality requirements or rising costs for raw materials and personnel,” said Höpfl. Meeting all these requirements is demanding and time-consuming. The solution: data-based textile production based on the principles of Industry 4.0.

“Without a coupling of machinery, information transparency and technical support, sustainable production is no longer possible”. For practical implementation, the think tank from Bavaria has developed the mSmart digitization concept. Its system modules – including the control room software mPilot and the data analysis tool mLog – enable the machines to communicate with each other and guarantee the machine operator full transparency of the data. In their presentation Höpfl and Andac also showed which process control systems Mahlo uses to make the processes around the stenter frame traceable and thereby controllable. “Safety margins are thus a thing of the past. Your production gains in performance, quality and profit,” the experts from Saal told the audience.

The expert audience listened attentively to the technical presentations of all speakers and then used the opportunity for intensive discussions. The Open House thus fulfilled the organizers’ goal of providing a networking platform where entrepreneurs, industry experts and scientists can exchange their insights on technology trends.