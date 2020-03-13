US-India trade deal to enhance India’s exports: Piyush Goyal

A trade deal with the United States would play an important role to promote more Indian exports, said Piyush Goyal, Indian Commerce and Industry Minister. He viewed that government would not rush into any such agreement. Allaying concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, he said India is looking to fill gaps in the global value chain through exports and exploring alternative sources of imports.

“Negotiations with the US are to India’s advantage because we have a trade surplus (with the US)… it opens up more opportunity for our exports in a big way,” Goyal commented at the Economic Times Global Business Summit in New Delhi which was held from March 6th to March 7th, 2020. He also said that trade negotiations were complex and did not want to put a time-line to concluding the talks that had initially begun as a deal to remove some of the bilateral irritants.