Bangladesh urges uniqlo to expand investment in Man-Made fibres, technical textiles and sustainable apparel

Bangladesh is seeking deeper investment from Japanese apparel giant Uniqlo to strengthen advanced textile manufacturing, technology transfer and higher-value exports.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has urged Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo to expand its investment in the country, particularly in man-made fibres, technical textiles and sustainable garment manufacturing.

The proposal was discussed during an October 28, 2026, meeting in Tokyo with Tadashi Yanai, chairman, president and CEO of Fast Retailing, Uniqlo’s parent company.

The discussions focused on expanding Bangladesh’s manufacturing capabilities beyond conventional apparel production.

Moving Towards Higher-Value Textiles

Fast Retailing already sources substantial garment volumes from Bangladesh through established manufacturing partners.

Its production network also includes China, Vietnam, Indonesia and India, making Bangladesh part of a diversified Asian sourcing system.

Rahman encouraged the Japanese company to explore investment in synthetic-fibre apparel, specialised fabrics and environmentally responsible manufacturing.

The meeting also covered technology transfer, workforce development, product innovation and advanced production systems, reflecting Bangladesh’s ambition to strengthen its upstream textile capabilities.

Government Offers Investment Support

Bangladesh’s government expressed readiness to facilitate additional investment through land allocation, regulatory approvals and simplified administrative procedures.

Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Bangladesh Bank Governor Md Mostaqur Rahman and senior investment officials attended the discussions.

However, Fast Retailing announced no specific investment amount, new factory, production capacity or implementation timetable.

Japan Trade Agreement Adds Momentum

The meeting followed the signing of the Bangladesh–Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) on February 6, 2026.

Both governments reaffirmed their intention to bring the agreement into force, potentially improving trade and investment conditions.

Separately, Japan has projected up to ¥1 trillion in private investment across Bangladesh over five years, potentially creating 200,000 jobs. This broader projection is not a Uniqlo investment commitment.

The Next Industrial Opportunity

For Bangladesh’s textile manufacturers, deeper engagement with Uniqlo could stimulate investment in synthetic yarns, functional fabrics, advanced finishing and sustainable production.

The immediate test will be whether discussions translate into confirmed investment projects, technology partnerships and additional sourcing commitments.

Greater upstream manufacturing capacity would help Bangladesh capture more value from its apparel exports and reduce dependence on imported textile materials.