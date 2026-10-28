US apparel tariff cuts unlikely after midterm elections as Cotton-Linked trade relief takes shape

US trade specialists expect continued tariff pressure on imported apparel after November’s elections, although targeted concessions could benefit Asian manufacturers using American cotton and textile inputs.

US apparel import tariffs are unlikely to decline significantly following the November 3, 2026, midterm elections, according to trade specialists speaking at Functional Fabric Fair in Portland, Oregon.

Former US chief textile negotiator Ron Sorini and former American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) president Rick Helfenbein warned that additional tariffs remain a possibility regardless of the congressional election outcome.

Their assessment, reported by Ecotextile News on October 27, reflects expectations rather than an announced government decision.

Existing Tariffs Remain a Major Cost

US apparel importers face conventional customs duties alongside additional trade measures.

In July 2026, Washington introduced Section 301 tariffs of 10% or 12.5% on imports from 60 trading partners, subject to country-specific arrangements and product exemptions.

According to AAFA, the average effective tariff on US apparel imports reached 24.6% in 2025, illustrating the industry’s substantial import-duty burden.

Higher tariffs increase sourcing costs and complicate purchasing decisions for retailers dependent on Asian manufacturing.

US Cotton Could Unlock Targeted Relief

A potential exception involves apparel manufactured using American cotton and textile inputs.

On October 16, the US Department of Agriculture confirmed that its Foreign Agricultural Service was developing a tariff-rate quota mechanism for implementation in 2027.

The programme covers Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia, linking preferential treatment to verified purchases of US cotton and textiles.

Qualifying import volumes could receive exemptions from specified additional Section 301 duties, rather than automatically eliminating ordinary apparel tariffs.

Implications for Asian Exporters

The proposed concessions could encourage eligible garment manufacturers to increase procurement of American cotton and intermediate textiles.

Pakistan, India and Vietnam are not included in the announced four-country mechanism, potentially creating differences in tariff competitiveness.

However, commercial benefits depend on quota allocations, verification requirements and the relative cost of US inputs.

For apparel exporters, the immediate priority is accurate tariff classification, sourcing-cost evaluation and monitoring of proposed trade concessions.

The next milestones are post-election tariff announcements and publication of the cotton-linked quota rules, which will determine whether targeted relief materially changes apparel sourcing economics.