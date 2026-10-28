Primark joins denim deal to scale recycled cotton and circular denim production

The fashion retailer is expanding its circular denim strategy through industry collaboration, building on its first collection containing at least 20% recycled denim and new product design standards.

International fashion retailer Primark has joined the Denim Deal, a global initiative bringing together brands, textile manufacturers, suppliers and recyclers to increase the use of post-consumer recycled cotton in denim production.

Announced on October 27, 2026, the membership provides Primark access to technical expertise, sourcing support and collaborative research aimed at overcoming barriers to textile-to-textile recycling.

Industry Targets One Billion Circular Jeans

The Denim Deal aims to facilitate production of one billion pairs of jeans containing at least 20% post-consumer recycled cotton by 2030.

Originally launched in the Netherlands, the initiative exceeded its initial target of three million pairs, reaching more than 12 million pairs containing at least 20% recycled cotton.

Its global expansion addresses challenges including collection, sorting, recycled-fibre quality, traceability and coordination between recyclers and denim manufacturers.

The one-billion-pair target is an industry-wide ambition, not a separate purchasing commitment by Primark.

Primark Builds on Recycled Denim Collection

In February 2026, Primark introduced a five-piece denim collection containing at least 20% recycled denim fibre, with remaining cotton sourced through its Primark Cotton Project.

The garments were designed without elastane stretch and unnecessary metal components, including rivets, to facilitate end-of-life recycling.

Priced between £18 and £24, the collection launched across 49 stores in eight countries.

Primark has also introduced Circular Product Standard 2.0, focusing on durability, materials and recyclability.

During FY2024/25, 8% of Primark’s denim units sold met its circular-design criteria, compared with 5% across all clothing categories.

Opportunities for Denim Manufacturers

For denim mills, the initiative highlights demand for recycled cotton yarns, traceable post-consumer feedstock and fabric constructions compatible with recycling.

Manufacturers must balance recycled content with yarn strength, fabric durability, product quality and commercial costs.

Primark has not disclosed specific procurement volumes or investment commitments under the new partnership.

The next milestone will be translating industry collaboration into measurable increases in recycled cotton procurement and commercially scalable circular denim production.