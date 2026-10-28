Brugnoli, LYCRA and Pissei launch cycling apparel with 89% Bio-Based fabric and lower environmental impact

The Italian collaboration combines renewable polyamide, bio-based elastane and patented knitting technology to deliver high-performance cycling apparel with reduced dependence on fossil-derived materials.

Italian textile manufacturer Brugnoli, The LYCRA Company and premium cycling apparel brand Pissei have launched PaceSetter, a technical sportswear project incorporating fabrics containing up to 89% bio-based materials.

Presented at Performance Days in Munich on October 13–14, 2026, the collection demonstrates how renewable fibres can meet the demanding compression, durability and comfort requirements of professional cycling apparel.

Renewable Fibres Meet Technical Performance

The innovation centres on Brugnoli’s Br4/E1 fabric, originally introduced in March 2026.

It combines Fulgar’s EVO polyamide, manufactured entirely from renewable castor-oil and corn-based feedstocks, with Renewable LYCRA elastane containing approximately 70% bio-derived content.

According to the manufacturers, Brugnoli’s patented Br4 technology reduces water and energy consumption during dyeing and finishing by up to 20% compared with conventional processes.

Fulgar’s 2024 life-cycle assessment also indicates a 45% reduction in climate-change impact for EVO polyamide compared with conventional PA 6.6. This fibre-level result should not be interpreted as the carbon reduction achieved by the finished garment.

Professional Cycling Kit Demonstrates Applications

Pissei has developed a complete cycling kit incorporating two technical fabrics.

The cycling shorts use Br4/E1, offering high compression, muscle support, rapid drying, breathability and UPF 50+ protection.

The accompanying ultralight jersey incorporates Brugnoli’s Br4/02 CO PLUS fabric, weighing 110 g/m² and containing 76% bio-based materials.

Both fabrics are designed to maintain elasticity and performance during demanding athletic use.

Commercial Opportunities for Performance Textile Mills

Brugnoli manufactures the fabrics in Sacconago, Italy, while Pissei produces the garments in Agliana, Tuscany.

The project was also showcased at Functional Fabric Fair in Portland on October 27–28.

For circular knitting mills and sportswear manufacturers, the development illustrates opportunities to combine renewable feedstocks with existing high-performance fabric technologies.

However, bio-based content does not automatically establish biodegradability or recyclability.

Wider adoption will depend on fibre availability, production costs, independently verified environmental benefits and consistent fabric performance at commercial scale.