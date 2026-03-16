Bangladesh’s denim boom proves diversification can be an export strategy

From a $12,000 jeans shipment in 1984 to more than $5bn in annual exports, Bangladesh has turned denim into its most successful move beyond basic garments.

Bangladesh’s denim industry has grown from a niche export line into a core engine of apparel upgrading. According to industry reporting based on OTEXA and Eurostat data, the country remained the top denim supplier to both the US and EU in 2025, with combined exports above $5bn. In the US, denim exports rose to $955.7m, giving Bangladesh a 25.97% market share; in the EU, exports reached $1.643bn, with a 29.88% share.

This rise has been backed by serious local investment. Industry sources say denim capacity has expanded from about a dozen mills a decade ago to nearly 50 mills, with investment climbing to roughly Tk 25,000 crore and output reaching about 40m yards of fabric a month.

Denim matters because it has helped Bangladesh move beyond the old dependence on a narrow basket of basic apparel products. It is one of the clearest examples of value addition, product diversification and shorter lead-time sourcing, especially since local mills now meet around 70% of domestic denim fabric demand. That makes Bangladesh more than a sewing base; it makes it a more integrated sourcing platform.

The next phase depends less on market demand than on gas supply, cost control and environmental discipline. Bangladesh’s denim lead looks strong, but keeping it will require cleaner washing, reliable energy and enough capacity to defend premium orders as rivals such as Cambodia and Indonesia push harder.