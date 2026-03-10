CreateMe, UNTUCKit and Supima test whether apparel can be bonded, not sewn

The partnership’s real significance is not a T-shirt launch. It is a commercial test of whether robotics and adhesive bonding can make U.S. apparel production faster, more local and less labour-dependent.

CreateMe has partnered with UNTUCKit and Supima to launch what the companies describe as the first commercially available digitally bonded men’s T-shirt, made in the United States using CreateMe’s Pixel bonding and MeRA automated assembly systems. The shirts use U.S.-grown Supima cotton, linking premium fibre branding with a production method designed to reduce sewing dependence and shorten lead times. Plans call for output to reach about 50,000 bonded T-shirts a year from the third quarter of 2026.

What changes

Instead of traditional stitching, CreateMe uses digital adhesive application and robotic assembly to construct garments with greater precision and consistency. That allows the company to pitch bonded apparel as both more durable and more suitable for on-demand, domestic manufacturing.

Why it matters

This is a wager on a different apparel model: fewer offshore dependencies, faster replenishment, and automation that can compete with manual sewing on cost and speed. For brands, that matters as supply chains become more volatile and “Made in USA” becomes easier to market but harder to deliver at scale.

What comes next

If the T-shirt programme works, CreateMe plans to expand into women’s styles and additional bonded products. The bigger question is whether bonded construction can move from niche proof point to a scalable alternative for mainstream apparel.