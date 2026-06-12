Barmag makes landmark debut alongside Rieter at ITM 2026: pioneering automation and efficiency in man-made fibers

WINGS POY 2.0, EvoSteam advancements, and revolutionary BICO BCF technology headline Barmag’s first joint appearance with its new parent company

Istanbul, Türkiye – In a significant milestone, Barmag is exhibiting for the first time alongside its new parent company Rieter at ITM 2026 (Hall 7, Booth 702B). From June 9 to 13, the two powerhouses are presenting a comprehensive portfolio that combines Rieter’s spinning expertise with Barmag’s world-class man-made fiber technologies.

Game-Changing Winding Innovation

The star of the show is the WINGS POY 2.0 — the semi-automated winding machine that impressed select audiences at ITMA Asia + CITME 2025 and is now open to the public for the first time.

Featuring a highly anticipated automatic string-up function, WINGS POY 2.0 delivers consistently short string-up times, significantly reduces waste, and lowers staffing requirements at the winding stage an advantage for mills facing skilled labor shortages.

Energy-Efficient Texturing & Staple Fiber Breakthroughs

Barmag’s eFK EvoSmart manual texturing machine takes center stage for its ability to produce high-quality yarn while substantially cutting energy consumption and operating costs, without any compromise on process reliability.

In staple fiber production, the Neumag EvoSteam process has been elevated to new heights with two innovative developments:

EvoDuct : Optimizes airflow distribution for lower pressure drop, reduced energy use, and superior fiber uniformity.

: Optimizes airflow distribution for lower pressure drop, reduced energy use, and superior fiber uniformity. EvE-2: Enhances monomer and hot air extraction with minimized turbulence and improved cooling uniformity.

Complementing these is a wiping robot that ensures consistent cleaning quality, extends intervals, reduces labor and consumables costs, and synchronizes with production cycles.

Revolution in Carpet Yarn Production

Neumag is also introducing groundbreaking solutions in BCF (Bulk Continuous Filament) yarn:

BICO BCF technology creates a new class of high-performance carpet yarn offering greater bulk, superior recovery properties, and approximately 20% less pile yarn consumption — resulting in lighter, more efficient, and equally high-quality carpets.

creates a new class of high-performance carpet yarn offering greater bulk, superior recovery properties, and approximately — resulting in lighter, more efficient, and equally high-quality carpets. The new FiberGuard BCF system uses intelligent sensors and software for real-time yarn tension monitoring between twisting and winding stages.

With these innovations, Barmag and Rieter are providing spinning mills with powerful tools to boost productivity, slash energy costs, reduce waste, and deliver premium man-made fiber products — perfectly aligned with the industry’s push toward greater automation and sustainability.

Visit Hall 7, Booth 702B at ITM 2026 to experience the future of filament, staple fiber, and nonwoven technologies firsthand.