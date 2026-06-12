Rieter showcases game-changing COMPACT4 live at ITM 2026: the universal compact spinning solution

Next-generation compact spinning technology delivers premium yarn quality, maximum flexibility, and outstanding cost-effectiveness across the widest application range

Istanbul, Türkiye – Rieter is drawing significant attention at ITM 2026 by demonstrating its innovative COMPACT4 compact spinning solution live on the stand. As compact spinning remains the preferred technology for premium yarn production, COMPACT4 sets a new benchmark by combining consistently high yarn quality with superior efficiency and competitive production costs.

One Solution – Widest Application Range in the Industry

COMPACT4 stands out for its exceptional versatility. It efficiently produces carded and combed yarns from cotton, viscose, polyester, and blends across a broad range from Ne 16 to Ne 100. Single and double-ply yarns are standard, while slub and core yarn production are also showcased through optional configurations.

Visitors can witness the machine’s impressive flexibility firsthand: four different insert-clip variations allow rapid adaptation to different yarn structures and counts with minimal changeover times — ideal for spinning mills that need to respond quickly to market demands and frequent product changes.

Superior Yarn Quality Through Precision Engineering

At the core of COMPACT4 is its optimized spinning geometry, which precisely regulates fiber flow and enhances fiber control. This results in:

Homogeneous yarn structure

Significantly reduced hairiness

Higher yarn strength

Excellent performance even at low twist coefficients

The live demonstration highlights key technical features including positively driven mesh aprons, a 4-over-4 drafting system, compacting cylinders, and a specially designed suction system. Custom-engineered inserts ensure homogeneous suction at every position, while the double-sided suction concept on long machines maintains constant airflow for uniform yarn quality throughout.

Reliable, Low-Maintenance Performance

COMPACT4 proves its operational excellence by delivering stable, uninterrupted production even at low twist levels. An integrated microdust cleaning system reduces manual cleaning requirements, while the aerodynamic nozzle design minimizes clogging for cleaner and more stable running conditions.

The machine’s mechanical simplicity further enhances reliability: an enclosed carrier gear system drives the fourth cylinder without an additional motor, improving operator safety and reducing maintenance needs while ensuring long service life.

Rieter’s live demonstration of COMPACT4 at ITM 2026 clearly shows how mills can meet rising quality demands while keeping production costs under control — making it a compelling solution for forward-thinking spinners worldwide.