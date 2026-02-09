Barmag’s FiberGuard targets a hidden cost in carpet yarn: tension drift

By turning yarn tension into a controllable variable, Neumag’s BCF lines inch closer to “self-correcting” production—less waste, fewer stops, tighter quality.

In bulked continuous filament (BCF) production, small swings in yarn tension can cascade into bigger problems: unstable winding, defects, and off-spec lots that quietly tax margins. Barmag’s answer is FiberGuard BCF, a retrofit-ready system that treats tension not as a symptom to be watched, but as a parameter to be governed.

FiberGuard BCF is a real-time yarn-tension monitoring and control system for all current Neumag BCF processes, designed to measure tension continuously between twisting and winding and to intervene automatically when deviations occur. The sensor is compatible with current Neumag BCF machines and can be retrofitted to BCF S8 lines. Operators can view live data via the HMI, set reporting thresholds, activate automatic adjustments, and create customer-specific reference curves for tension during doffing.

This is a classic “Industry 4.0” move in a very physical process: codify a fragile, operator-dependent zone and stabilise it with feedback control. If it works as promised, the payoff is operational: less waste, higher efficiency, and more consistent quality, which matters in BCF where downstream customers (often carpet producers) punish variability.

FiberGuard’s reception at ITMA Asia + CITME (Singapore, 28–31 Oct 2025) suggests producers are actively shopping for incremental, bankable gains rather than moonshots. The competitive edge will come from how reliably the software “learns” each plant’s sweet spot—and how fast retrofits convert into measurable waste and downtime reductions.