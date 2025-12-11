Barmag’s first PA66 spinning plant with EvoQuench successfully commissioned

With the successful commissioning of a multi-digit PA66 spinning line for microfiber yarns, Chinese textile company Shandong Nanshan Fashion Technology Co., Ltd. has added yarn production to its textile value chain.

The world’s first PA66 spinning plant, in combination with an EvoQuench radial quenching system, achieved excellent yarn data right from the start with high plant efficiency. The new plant produces high-quality microfiber yarns for its own downstream production stages. In its first year of operation, the yarn produced at the Barmag plant has already established itself as a first-class product in terms of quality and price. This provides the company with the best conditions for the internationalization of its fashion brands.

The large-scale polyamide 66 project reflects the current market demand for polyamide yarns as a whole. “We are seeing increased interest in polyamide yarn plants. PA66 is a particular focus,” notes Barmag Sales Director Jens Schumacher. “We have recently signed contracts for two more similar projects in East Asia.” The more comfortable wearing properties of polyamide compared to polyester justify the higher yarn price and thus make polyamide yarn production profitable; EvoQuench radial quenching also enables the efficient production of microfiber yarns.

Strategic partnership for PA6 and PA6.6 solutions

At the end of 2023, Barmag and Nanshan Fashion signed a strategic cooperation agreement for polyamide POY and DTY. This laid the foundation for chemical fiber production at Nanshan Fashion. The company is part of the publicly traded Nanshan Group and is one of the top 500 companies in China.