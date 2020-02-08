BCI Retailers Experience a Boom of Better Cotton Sourcing by 40%

It is interesting to note that 150 of the world’s most known retailers and brands jointly sourced more than 1.5 million metric ton of cotton as ‘Better Cotton’ in 2019, which is enough to make approximately 1.5 billion pairs of jeans. The retailers of the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) have reached a sourcing milestone, showing an increasing demand of more sustainably grown cotton.

Uptake1 of Better Cotton, produced by licensed BCI Farmers in line with the Better Cotton Principles and Criteria has increased by 40% in the previous year. The volume sourced by BCI’s 150 Retailer and Brand Members in 2019 represents 6% of global cotton production2.

As pointed by one of the established member Decathlon through BCI and Better Cotton; “While physical Better Cotton is not traceable to the end-product, what matters is that the funds channeled through BCI end up contributing to farmer training and expanding the network of cotton farmers who are improving their livelihoods, while protecting and restoring the environment.”

Decathlon has set the target to source 100% more sustainable cotton by 2020, which is a combination of Better Cotton together with organic and recycled cotton. Nagy Bensid, Director Yarns and Fibres, Decathlon commented that the BCI Team has also always been supportive of us.