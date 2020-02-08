Sri Lankan’s Knitline to Receive Official Investment for Knitting Mill

Knitline, Sri Lankan flat knitter is about to receive a tranche of government investment to part fund a new, environmentally friendly knitting mill that deals in apparel production. The 12,000 square feet site for the mill is based in Wattala, which would initially employ 80 people with further growth expected.

According to the Colombo Page, the funds from the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka would help Knitline Apparels Ltd. to construct the high-tech plant using the latest Japanese knitting technology for the production of knitwear such as pullovers, dresses, sweaters and hats.

Susantha Ratnayake, Chairman of the Board of Investment and Riz Onies, Chief Executive Officer of Knitline Apparels have signed the agreement. “The facility would provide an accurately sustainable system with zero inventory loss, zero leftovers, and zero waste,” commented Onies.