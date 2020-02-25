Brückner and Dinarsu join hands to increase turkish company’s global outreach

Dinarsu, one of the largest carpet manufacturing companies in Turkey, is taking steps towards becoming an internatinal brand and has ordered several lines of tufted carpet machines.

Established in 1955, Dinarsu is the first tufting carpet manufacturer in Turkey holding CE certificate and the first and only manufacturer to offer picture quality production with 400 dpi resolution.

German machine manufacturer Brückner has already delivered some lines to Dinarsu in the past years. Recently, a further major order for several lines for latex back coating of tufted carpets was finalised. The delivery of the first line is planned for summer 2020, others will follow at the end of the year and at the beginning of 2021.

Dinarsu President Ali Erdemoğlu said in a statement, “As both are family-run companies, their main aim is to hand over their long-term business partnership to the next generation some day.”