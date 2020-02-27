Indian textiles ministry to support small factories

The Textiles Ministry of India will provide legislation, certification, finance and quality control to small-scale manufacturers that meet export requirements and have competitive delivery schedules to help them rise in their respective spheres, said Textiles Minister Smriti Irani. She was speaking at a symposium on emerging opportunities for Indian textiles and crafts in New Delhi.

According to an official press release, she stressed on augmenting domestic capabilities, stressing that there was a need to diversify India’s established opportunities instead of leaving the space for just one export promotion council (EPC) or one segment.

She urged the industry to meet the requirements of Jal Jivan Mission and farmers, apart from focusing on exports.

Textiles Secretary Ravi Capoor called on the industry to add up to its capacity and occupy the space vacated by China, which has vacated $20 billion dollar worth of apparel in the last three years, most of which has been in the man-made fibre sector.