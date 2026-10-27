AMANN unveils five innovative sewing threads for circular fashion, smart manufacturing and high-performance apparel

From heat-dissolvable seams to biodegradable cellulose and reflective threads, AMANN’s latest innovations demonstrate how sewing threads can improve garment recyclability, manufacturing efficiency and functional performance.

German sewing thread manufacturer AMANN Group has introduced five innovations addressing textile recycling, sustainable materials, production efficiency and garment functionality.

In an October 26, 2026 interview with Apparel Resources, AMANN Regional Business Director Sanjeev Grewal and Resortecs CEO Cedric Vanhoeck outlined the technologies and their commercial applications.

Smart Stitch Enables Automated Garment Recycling

Developed by Belgian technology company Resortecs and manufactured by AMANN, Smart Stitch is a heat-dissolvable sewing thread designed for garment disassembly.

When exposed to controlled heat, seams release, allowing fabrics, trims and elastic components to be separated without conventional manual dismantling.

Resortecs reports that approximately 350,000 Decathlon garments and 50,000 Bershka denim products have already been manufactured using the technology.

Combined with Resortecs’ Smart Disassembly system, the technology can recover up to 90% of garment fabric, according to the companies.

Four More Innovations Target Performance and Sustainability

AeoniQ Fil: A 100% cellulose-based sewing and embroidery thread developed with AeoniQ. Designed for mono-material garments, it biodegrades within 12 weeks under industrial composting conditions. The innovation received the Texprocess Innovation Award 2026.

Waterfil: A polyvinyl alcohol-based, water-soluble thread for temporary stitching, pocket positioning and delicate fabrics. It eliminates manual thread removal during manufacturing.

Sera Reflect and Isa Reflect: Retroreflective sewing and embroidery threads that improve visibility under artificial illumination, targeting sportswear, outdoor clothing and childrenswear.

Isacord Recycled UV: An embroidery thread manufactured from 100% recycled polyester, offering UV resistance, abrasion durability and colour fastness for outdoor applications. It is available with Global Recycled Standard certification.

Sewing Threads Become Strategic Components

These innovations position sewing threads as functional engineering components rather than conventional garment assembly consumables.

For apparel manufacturers, potential benefits include improved recyclability, reduced manual operations, longer product service life and enhanced functionality.

However, commercial adoption will depend on thread costs, sewing compatibility, production efficiency and end-of-life processing infrastructure.

The next priority is demonstrating measurable economic and environmental benefits at industrial scale, particularly for automated garment disassembly and textile-to-textile recycling.