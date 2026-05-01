BTMA backs global growth while investing in future UK leaders

As one of a number of new initiatives launched this year, the British Textile Machinery Association (BTMA) is launching the UK-India Textile Machinery Coalition.

The UK-India Free Trade Agreement, signed in July 2025, has implications that extend across sourcing, competitiveness and long-term trade dynamics, believes BTMA CEO Jason Kent.

“At its core, this deal removes or reduces tariffs on the vast majority of clothing and home textiles, with duties of around 8-12% on Indian exports to the UK effectively eliminated,” he explains. “This gives Indian manufacturers significantly improved price competitiveness in one of the world’s most valuable consumer markets.”

For the BTMA’s manufacturers of textile machinery it also has strategically important benefits, he adds.

“India is one of the world’s largest textile producers and continues to invest heavily in modernising its mills – from spinning and weaving through to finishing. Improved trade terms, including reduced tariffs and clearer market access conditions, make it easier for UK machinery suppliers to compete in this expanding market.”

The official launch of the UK-India Textile Machinery Coalition will take place on May 8th at the India ITME Centre in Mumbai, and businesses and media interested in attending should contact the BTMA’s Janette Hunter via info@ btma.org.uk.

Home opportunities

Back in the UK, the BTMA has launched the Future Leaders Committee (FLC) aimed at high-potential, mid-career professionals within its member companies.

The FLC programme is being structured to develop leadership, governance and strategic capability through formal training and enable its members to gain exposure to industry-wide challenges and opportunities, while acting as an advisory committee providing fresh perspectives and future-focused insight to the organisation.

In further support to companies, the BTMA Industry Placement Bursary Scheme is designed to support member companies in taking on student placement graduates and apprentices, while strengthening the future skills pipeline of the textile machinery and services sector.

The new Curious about Textiles short course has meanwhile been developed to support new BTMA member company entrants as well as a refresher to others in this vibrant sector of the industry.

“We need to ensure we are doing enough to support the future of the industry, not just commercially, but in terms of people, skills and leadership,” Jason Kent concludes. “The course is now fully developed and has been curated directly from the expertise of our members. We’ll be running a two-day pilot in early June at the BTMA offices in Manchester and then rolling it out more broadly to our membership in the autumn. It’s heavily subsidised by BTMA, so participation for our member organisations is very affordable. Please contact us directly for further information and let’s work together to support the exciting future for UK-made textile technologies.”