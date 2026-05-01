FESPA’S new textile event set to debut in Barcelona this May 2026

In less than one month, the first edition of FESPA’s new Textile event will take place at the Gran Via, Fira de Barcelona, from 19 – 22 May 2026. Co-located with FESPA Global Print Expo, European Sign Expo, Personalisation Experience, WrapFest and the brand-new Corrugated, each of the events will serve as the ideal meeting point for experts across each field to discover the latest technologies and trends, and explore cross-sector opportunities for business growth.

Textiles will unite professionals across fashion, apparel and interior décor to explore the latest trends, innovations and opportunities in printed textiles. Attendees can experience a wide range of textile technologies, from roll-to-roll machinery to direct-to-garment (DTG) and direct-to-fabric (DTF) equipment.

The dedicated exhibition space (in Hall 3) will give printers, garment producers, designers and brands practical knowledge on how they can improve production efficiency and run more environmentally responsible textile printing operations.

Confirmed exhibitors include: Brother, Fabrixa, Kornit Digital, KYOCERA, M&R, Polyprint, Roq, STAHLS and Tajima. Many of these brands are recognised for their textile, direct-to-garment and direct-to-fabric solutions.

The FESPA conference will take place across four days of the show and sessions will highlight insights such as how to improve productivity and efficiency, minimise waste and reduce environmental impact, and make better use of data and workflow automation across the textile production chain. These topics will be covered by textile technology providers, printers, garment manufacturers, suppliers, garment brands and designers.

The conference will also include panel discussions and demonstrations on: end-to-end digital workflows; responsible material choices; circular models for textiles; and how to run textile production with flexibility and speed in mind. Confirmed sessions, moderated by FESPA Textile Ambassador Debbie McKeegan, include:

• The Digital Switch: Textile Technologies and Key Market Insights

• Décor on Demand: Design to Dispatch and the Printed Interior

• Added Value Apparel: Surface Effects and Embellishment for Garment Decoration

The event will expand FESPA’s 60-year textile heritage, supporting the organisation’s existing community across screen and digital printers producing textiles for fashion, sportswear, soft signage and interiors. In recent years, FESPA has also added more content centred around sportswear, garment decoration and personalisation, reflecting how important these applications have become for the FESPA community.

Duncan MacOwan, Head of Marketing & Events, FESPA comments: “It’s always exciting to introduce new elements to the FESPA events lineup. Textile will provide a platform for specialists in fashion, apparel, sportswear, interior décor and more, to explore a wide range of products and solutions. At the same time, the event strengthens FESPA’s long-standing heritage in the textile printing industry. This inaugural event promises to deliver exciting opportunities not only for the textile community, but for the entire FESPA network. The FESPA team and I can’t wait to welcome everyone to its first edition this May.”

For more information on Textile and its co-located events, visit: https://europe.fespa.com/textile .

Registration for the event provides you with access to all six events, registering using code TEXM622. All members of a FESPA national Association or FESPA Direct can gain free access to all six co-located events.