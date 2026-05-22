BW Converting to present its Baldwin TexCoat® G4 and Corona Pure at ITM 2026

Textile technologies on display in Istanbul will highlight process efficiency, finishing quality and reduced resource consumption

GREEN BAY, Wis. — May 21, 2026 — BW Converting will present the company’s Baldwin TexCoat® G4 precision spray finishing system and Corona Pure technology at ITM 2026, taking place June 9 through 13, 2026, in Istanbul, Turkey. Visitors to Hall 11, Booth-1113A will have the opportunity to learn how BW Converting’s textile solutions help manufacturers improve process control, enhance fabric quality and reduce chemistry, water and energy consumption.

At the center of BW Converting’s textile offering, Baldwin TexCoat G4 uses Precision Application Technology to apply chemistry with pinpoint accuracy to one or both sides of the fabric. By replacing conventional bath-based application methods with a non-contact spray process, the system helps reduce wet pick-up by up to 50 percent, leading to significantly lower water consumption and reduced energy demand for drying, while supporting a more consistent finishing process.

“ITM is an important meeting point for textile manufacturers looking for ways to improve productivity, lower operating costs and strengthen process consistency,” said Yiannis Vasilonikolos, Global Sales Leader, Textiles, BW Converting. “With Baldwin TexCoat G4, mills can reduce water, energy and chemical usage while maintaining the high standards of finishing quality the market demands. We are also looking forward to discussing how BW Converting’s broader textile technologies can help manufacturers optimize downstream performance.”

The performance benefits of TexCoat G4 are already being demonstrated in commercial textile operations. At Zaman Textile Mills in Pakistan, the company reported that Baldwin TexCoat G4 has helped reduce chemical usage by up to 50 percent and increase production by 30 percent compared with earlier finishing methods, while maintaining required finishing standards.

“Since installing Baldwin TexCoat G4, we’ve reduced water, energy and chemical consumption while increasing production,” said Atif Siddiqui, Technical Director, Zaman Textile Mills. “The system has helped us maintain our finishing standards, and we’ve also seen improvements in fabric quality, consistency and hand feel.”

In addition to TexCoat G4, BW Converting will highlight Corona Pure, the company’s advanced surface treatment technology for improving adhesion and enhancing fabric performance. As textile manufacturers transition away from C6 fluorocarbon-based water repellents toward C0, fluorocarbon-free chemistries, Corona Pure offers a way to improve absorbency and help newer formulations deliver stronger water-repellent performance. This emerging application area reflects BW Converting’s broader focus on helping mills adapt to changing chemistry requirements while maintaining product quality.