Groz-Beckert at ITM 2026 in Istanbul, Türkiye

Albstadt / Istanbul, Türkiye, June 2026 – From June 9 to 13, 2026, Groz-Beckert will present its latest innovations and solutions across the product areas of Knitting, Weaving and Nonwovens at ITM in Istanbul (Hall 3, Booth 304B).

Knitting

In the Circular Knitting segment, Groz-Beckert will spotlight the LCmax™, the next generation of energy-saving needles. Featuring a pioneering wave-shaped shank geometry, the LCmax™ delivers optimized energy efficiency, reduced friction, and easy handling — enabling maximum performance with lower energy consumption.

For Flat Knitting, Groz-Beckert will present two specialized needle solutions:

• SAN™ TT – developed for particularly tight loops and ideal for technical and medical textile applications.

• SAN™ FY – engineered for processing uneven effect yarns, ensuring a flawless fabric appearance even in demanding and complex designs.

In the Legwear segment, visitors can discover the dur™ needles, recognized for their exceptional durability and precision in the production of fine hosiery.

For Warp Knitting, Groz-Beckert will showcase its continuously expanding module portfolio, setting new benchmarks in precision, stability, and efficiency for loop formation processes.

Weaving

The Weaving product area will present the KnotMaster tying machine — a high-performance solution for efficient and flexible weaving preparation. Thanks to its modular and compact design, the KnotMaster enables fast warp changes and reduced processing times, helping weaving mills achieve higher productivity. The system reliably handles complex patterns as well as demanding upholstery yarns, covering a broad range of standard and special applications. These capabilities will also be demonstrated live at the booth during ITM 2026.

In addition, Groz-Beckert will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of reeds, healds, and drop wires, optimized for a wide variety of applications and tailored to meet diverse production requirements.

Another highlight is the PosiLeno® system, which offers virtually unlimited patterning possibilities, maximum flexibility, optimized shed formation movements, and easy installation — making it an efficient solution for modern leno weaving applications.

Nonwovens

The Nonwovens product area will present its latest innovations, ranging from a needle designed to significantly reduce insertion and removal times, to the Digital Ecosystem, which enables nonwovens manufacturers to optimize and automate their production processes. Furthermore, the unique Groz-Beckert Mounting Service for the Nonwovens Carding product group will be showcased, as well as our newly developed CB-barb felting needle.