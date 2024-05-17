Campos, leading Spanish textile producer starts its own finishing with Brückner stenter frames

The Campos company in northern Spain is a leading European textile manufacturer that has special-ized mainly in mattress fabrics and stretchable knitted fabrics since it was founded in 1997 and is a global pioneer in “Damask stretch”. Campos combines technical know-how with innovation and creativity in textile design. The result is products of outstanding quality that meet even the most demand-ing requirements and the highest expectations of customers. The company is certified according to OEKO-TEX 100®, GRS® and ISO 9001 and supplies customers all over the world with high-quality fabrics for mattresses, upholstered furniture, and home textiles. A wide range of natural and synthetic yarns are processed for this purpose – tailored to the respective needs of the customers.

In 2020, the Spanish manufacturer decided to finish all the textiles it produces itself. What applied to the circular knitting machines also became the top priority for the finishing systems: only the best manufacturers were considered. A visit to Brückner in Germany to gain an understanding of the pro-duction of the lines as well as the technology convinced Campos of the professionalism of the German market leader in the field of dry finishing. Therefore, in 2023 Campos bought a Brückner POWER-FRAME stenter frame with vertical transport chain for the production plant in the Spanish province of Valencia.

Left to right: Manuel Romero Delgado (Brückner), Fernando Campos (owner), Dirk Städter (Brückner), Rudi Hollands (Brückner), Alfons Serano (Consultant Prosultex).

The countered heating and ventilation elements in the Brückner POWER-FRAME stenter ensure a completely uniform air impingement across the entire width of the fabric. The POWER-FRAME im-presses with the highest possible drying performance and a process control system tailored to the fab-ric quality thanks to the technically mature and proven split-flow ventilation system and low specific energy consumption. An extremely robust and low-maintenance chain ensure a long service life and low wear.



The decisive factor for Campos was not only the quality of the Brückner machines, but also Brückner’s company philosophy. Both companies are family-run in the second generation and attach great im-portance to treating employees and the environment with respect and appreciation.