Trützschler Group at ITM 2024

Catch Trützschler at ITM Istanbul, Türkiye, from June 4th to June 8th, 2024. Swing by Booth 714A in Hall 7 to witness the latest innovations from the Trützschler Group – featuring machines and technologies in spinning, card clothing, and nonwovens.

Trützschler Spinning

Trützschler Spinning will showcase the latest in carding, draw frame and combing. All innovations address fundamental customer needs in fiber processing: high efficiency, more sustainable raw material utilization and intelligent automation. Additionally, our team will present the latest digital technologies designed for spinning mills. Specifically, our booth will feature a full-size display of our TC 30i card and our integrated draw frame IDF 3. Visitors will further have the opportunity to discover the TCO 21XL, the world’s first 12-head comber.

Trützschler IDF 3 TC 30i

Visitors will also have the chance to discover our new brand for textile recycling, TRUECYCLED. Through our machinery expertise and technological know-how, we empower customers to produce premium-quality sliver while turning waste into value.



Trützschler Card Clothing

Trützschler Card Clothing (TCC) will present a wide range of technologies from its clothing portfolio, covering the full spectrum of applications in the spinning and nonwoven markets. One focus will be on SUPERTIP, which stands for enormous durability, great versatility and the highest precision. This results in excellent yarn quality and significant added value through longer uptime. With a strong focus on recycling applications, TCC will also highlight its contributions to promoting sustainability within the textile industry.



Trützschler Nonwovens

Trützschler Nonwovens will put the spotlight on high-quality, sustainable nonwoven solutions, especially for flushable wipes and high-quality baby and body wipes with the pulp-based Carded/Pulp and Wet-laid/Spunlace lines. The team will also provide insights into further innovations like the needle-punching line T-SUPREMA for technical nonwovens. This concept is dedicated to achieving high product quality and system efficiency within the field of premium needle-punched nonwovens – serving as the fundamental component for applications like geotextiles, automotive textiles, filter media, and various industrial uses.