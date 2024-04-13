Carbios the French recycling innovator add 5 new patents

French plastic recycling innovator Carbios added five new patents at the end of last year to bolster its intellectual property portfolio, taking its total number to 58.



Carbios is a French company that specializes in developing bioindustrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers. One of their innovative technologies is a PET (polyethylene terephthalate) biorecycling process, which aims to recycle PET plastic waste into its original building blocks, creating a circular economy for this commonly used plastic.



The process developed by Carbios involves using enzymes to break down PET plastic waste into its basic components, which can then be used to produce new high-quality PET plastic. This approach is seen as more environmentally friendly compared to traditional mechanical recycling methods, as it allows for a more efficient recycling process without losing the quality of the material.



Carbios has received recognition for its work in the field of biorecycling, including partnerships with major companies in the plastics and textiles industries. Their technology has the potential to significantly reduce the environmental impact of plastic waste by enabling a more sustainable approach to plastic recycling.



The company also told how the official groundbreaking ceremony for its industrial-scale Longlaville plant, already under construction, will take place on April 25. Carbios calls this facility, close to France’s border with Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg, and their waste-sorting networks, “the world’s first PET biorecycling plant”. It is expected to be able to process 50,000 tons of polyethylene terephthalate or PET plastic waste per year.



Back in October, Carbios unveiled its patented textile preparation line at its demonstration plant in Clermont-Ferrand. The line covers “all preparation stages”, such as the shredding and extraction of fastenings, and “provides Carbios with a high-performance, scalable development tool”, the biorecycler said.



Carbios ended the year with a cash position of just over $205 million or €192 million.