Erhardt+Leimer: Artificial intelligence based sensor beats the human eye

A new E+L seam sensor ELSEAMTEX will be showcased at Techtextil; that detects, optically without contact, any type of seam on printed or single-color webs based on artificial intelligence software making it possible to detect cross-seams at the highest level.



The technology is produced by Erhardt+Leimer Group, which specialized in automation and inspection technology. With their AI-based sensor for the detection of cross seams and warp thread sensor as well as their latest linear and rotary drive units Erhardt+Leimer is entering a new era of automation. Company’s experts would be available on booth B53 in hall 12.0 to give an insight into their latest developments and to show how innovation can improve any textile production.



Along with a light transmitter and a matrix camera with lens, the nsor also includes a WLAN card for reliable communication with a smartphone, tablet or any other mobile terminal device. In addition, a dedicated app is available that can be used, for instance, to test special seams offline, and the software can also be updated via the mobile terminal device.



The sensor’s ability to learn based on artificial intelligence permits a previously unknown level of precision during the detection of the textile surface and enables the user to automate handling steps. As a result, components are protected, the quality of the end product is improved and costs are reduced.



The textile web is mostly cut on both sides along the warp in order to create an even surface for the next production step or to eliminate loose threads at the fabric edge. In this case, every single millimeter counts as the amount of fabric accumulating throughout the year can easily sum up to tons of fabric. But the less cutting waste, the more profit.



With the designation ELWARP SI 2001, Erhardt+Leimer will present a high precision sensor for the optical detection of the outermost warp thread in a web, regardless of the length of protruding weft threads. Artificial intelligence is also used here.



It is also possible to update the software via the mobile terminal device. Along with blade follow-up for cutting the protruding weft threads at the stenter exit, this sensor can also be used to implement web guiding by the outermost warp thread.



Erhardt+Leimer has developed linear and rotary direct drives that, thanks to their play-free design, are suitable for a wide variety of applications and feature high standstill torque and high acceleration combined with a compact shape. The avoidance of any mechanical force transmission components enables users to make significant time and cost savings during machine maintenance and ensures straightforward integration into the machine layout.