Carrington and Pincroft pitch “one-stop” military textiles as procurement tightens

At Enforce Tac, the pair are bundling fabric engineering with controlled finishing and print—selling predictability as much as performance.

Defence buyers increasingly want fewer suppliers, clearer accountability and repeatable output. Carrington Textiles and Pincroft are leaning into that logic by returning to Enforce Tac with a co-branded stand that combines manufacturing and specialist finishing under one roof.

Carrington is showcasing performance and protective fabrics for defence and security, spanning established military constructions plus newer lines such as its Defence Stock Range and an expanded portfolio that includes ProTact by Haartz (technical laminates for tactical equipment).

Pincroft is positioning itself as a commission dyer, printer and finisher with in-house permethrin insect-repellent finishing, precision rotary-screen engraving and end-to-end processing—from artwork and file prep to screen engraving and final print.

The operational upgrade is tangible: Pincroft highlights its Zimmer ROTASCREEN TG rotary system (12 printheads) with a magnet-based approach designed to improve print precision, speed reorders and deliver uniform coverage—exactly what camouflage and programme repeatability demand.

For customers, the sales pitch is risk reduction: fewer handoffs, tighter control of sensitive patterns/finishes, and less variance between batches—useful in contracts where compliance failures are expensive.

Expect more of this vertical “pairing” across technical textiles: mills that can offer stock availability plus trusted finishing capacity will be better placed as European defence spending rises and buyers compress supplier lists. The competitive edge will come from demonstrable lead-time performance and verified repeatability, not marketing claims.