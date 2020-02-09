Carvico and Jersey Lomellina to focus on comfort fabrics at Munich Fabric Start

Carvico and Jersey Lomellina, the two international leaders in the production of warp knitted and circular knitted stretch fabrics, are taking Munich Fabric Start by storm with a selection of performance fabrics for the fashion industry, ideal for high performance, unique and trendy garments.

The details, the treatments, the quality, and techno-features which usually characterise sportswear items translate into versatile, comfortable and stylish apparel items designed to be worn 24/7 in different settings, from casual to glamorous. Smooth or dynamic textures, metal or velvety surfaces, glossy or matt fabrics with a soft or technical hand feel: Carvico and Jersey Lomellina collections have been designed to suit any type of performance and application.

REVOLUTIONAL® SWEET

A versatile and seductive performance fabric, Revolutional™ Sweet stands out for its fluidity and softness. Lightweight, velvety and extremely pleasant to the touch, it embraces the silhouette ensuring a perfect fit and absolute comfort.

REVOLUTIONAL® ZENIT

An extremely stretchy and ultra-comfortable performance fabric, Revolutional™Zenit features a soft.

Stronger and more compact than its “relatives”, this fabric offers a high muscular compression, a perfect fit and an excellent shape retention power even after an intensive, long use.

Carvico and JL fabrics are synonymous to made in Italy, but also stand for “made with integrity”. Carvico and Jersey Lomellina have always been active in the field of sustainability and committed to lowering the environmental impact of their production. An example is Revolutional™ Eco, which is made with ECONYL® regenerated nylon yarn.