Mimaki to present impressive 15 products at FESPA 2020

Mimaki Europe will present a massive 15-product lineup at FESPA 2020, being held in Madrid, Spain from March 24 to 27. The spotlight at the exhibit will be on the company’s latest entry-level hybrid printer that boasts both direct-to-textile and sublimation transfer print capabilities with interchangeable platens and three different ink combinations. The new printer, Tx300P-1800 MkII, focuses on helping smaller print service providers to enter new markets.

Uniquely designed with versatility at its core, the new printer provides unrivalled flexibility within a single system and opens new doors for print service providers. The previous version of the printer, Tx300P-1800, had led the way for high-quality, cost-effective printing. The evolved Mimaki Tx300P-1800 MkII now adds sublimation transfer printing to its capabilities, opening up a host of new materials and applications possibilities. The capability to fulfil diverse applications from fashion textiles to interior fabrics and wallpaper within one system makes the printer an ideal entry-level solution. It affords both smaller print service providers and large volume production houses all of the well-known benefits of digital print technology not attainable with analogue print methods still prevalent in the modern textile printing industry, including more cost-effective short runs and faster turnarounds, benefits that make this technology ideal for sampling.

“We are delighted to be bringing the Tx300P-1800 MkII to FESPA this year to show customers exactly how game-changing it can be for their businesses,” comments Danna Drion, Senior Marketing Manager at Mimaki EMEA.

The new hybrid digital textile printer will form part of an impressive exhibition line-up from Mimaki of more than 15 products at FESPA this year, including the brand-new SWJ-320EA large format solvent printer, JFX200-2513 EX large flatbed UV inkjet printer and two models of the recently launched Plus series in the large format sector alone. Visitors can also explore Mimaki’s 3D print technology through full-colour samples created on the 3DUJ-553 3D printer, capable of faithfully replicating more than 10 million colours. Focused on providing inspiration and encouraging visitors to “experience print”, Mimaki will also be celebrating real-life customer, partner and collaborator examples and success stories, with a host of creative applications for visitors to delve into on the stand.