Carvico making waves with its performance fabrics and contemporary design

Carvico, the Italian fabrics manufacturer for interior design, has made waves at Heimtextil 2020 with its aim of rewriting the rules of contemporary design.

Carvico performance fabrics for furniture and design are made with the vision of making convertible, smart, multifunctional, and innovative products. These fabrics have been inspired by new trends and translate high tech performance into new shapes and styles to blend elegance and functionality with Italian quality and excellence.

Elasticity, resistance, breathability, versatility and countless options for customisation: these are the main features which make Carvico fabrics ideal for the interior design market.

Carvico Lifestyle collection features 3D textures and countless colours, strong and compact surfaces, fluid and comfortable velvets with a silky and sexy hand feel, cutting-edge, high performance fabrics conceived to enhance shapes and volumes.

A selection of unique performance fabrics which, thanks to their bi-elasticity and resistance are ideal to cover furniture elements, to design whole rooms and complements. Extremely versatile and adaptable, handy and comfortable, easy to remove and to wash and fast drying, pilling resistant and shape retaining, they represent the perfect mix of quality, beauty and functionality.

For over 50 years, Carvico Spa, a global leader in the production of warp knitted fabrics headquartered in the district of Bergamo, has been offering a fast and accurate service, aimed at satisfying the needs of both Italian and international interior designers, buyers and trendsetters who wish to express their creativity and tell different lifestyles through precious, high performance materials.

Fabrics specifications

Vita Lifestyle

An eco-sustainable performance fabric made of ECONYL®, a regenerated Nylon yarn from pre and post-consumer waste materials. Featuring a matt surface, Vita is hyper-resistant, thin, elegant, and soft and it is available in a wide range of different shades. Being lightweight and bi-elastic, it is ideal as a cover for furniture elements. Furthermore, Vita is versatile and adaptable and suits very different tastes and needs.

Composition

– Vita standard version: 78% ECONYL® Polyamide – 22% Elastane

– Bonded version: Vita + fireproof PU padding + lining made of Siviglia

Panama Lifestyle

A smooth, glossy, elegant and innovative velvet with an extremely pleasant hand feel. Stretch and bright, Panama is comfortable and wraparound. Thanks to its reflective surface it looks iridescent and stylish, the perfect interpreter of a young and trendy style, ideal for the creation of glamorous, elegant, original and catchy ensembles.

Composition

– Panama standard version: 85% Polyamide – 15% Elastane

– Bonded version: Panama + fireproof PU padding + lining made of Siviglia

ALDABRA LIFESTYLE

A glossy and iridescent velvet, with a creased and crumped surface effect, which perfectly blends comfort, performance and a spectacular look. Featuring a natural glow, Aldabra is marketed in a selection of intense, irresistible shades, designed to enhance its brightness. Especially suitable to make rooms look warmer, elegant and cozy, Aldabra also boasts a surprising rock soul.

Composition

– Aldabra standard version: 85% Polyamide – 15% Elastane

– Bonded version: Aldabra + fireproof PU padding + lining made of Siviglia

SUMATRA LIFESTYLE

Glossy, bright and soft, Sumatra is marketed in a wide variety of shades and it is the super-classic element in the collection. A well-balanced mix of glamour and style, comfort and versatility, which offers a wide range of solutions to suit different environments, styles and requirements.

Composition

– Sumatra standard version: 80% Polyamide – 20% Elastane

– Bonded version: Sumatra + fireproof PU padding + lining made of Siviglia

SPIDER LIFESTYLE

An innovative, ultra-light and bi-elastic micro-mesh made of polyamide, Spider is used alone or can be matched with other fabrics. It is versatile and can adapt to any shape and need thus being ideal for outdoor furniture elements, also thanks to its being extremely fast drying.

Composition

– Spider standard version: 80% Polyamide – 20% Elastane

– Bonded version: Spider mesh + waterproofing membrane + 1,5 mm fireproof PU + lining made of Siviglia

ALABAMA LIFESTYLE

A soft and smooth polyester fabric designed especially for Interior Design. Its ultra-matt look, sober and refined, makes it a real classic. Its soft hand feel reminds to velvet or suede and makes it warm and pleasant to the touch.

Composition

– Alabama standard version : 91% Polyester – 9% Elastane

– Bonded version: Alabama + fireproof PU padding + lining made of Siviglia