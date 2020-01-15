Tanatex speeds up dyeing process of polyester with new research finding

Tanatex Chemicals has come up with a process that speeds up dyeing of polyester and still reaches high quality while saving out on energy, process time, and water.

The process goes like this: first, machines are pre-heated to 40 degrees, where after the polyester product is added and temperature rises one degree per minute. Then the polyester stays in the machine for another 40-50 minutes.

However, the dyeing process of polyester depends on so many variables that it’s impossible to create a one-size-fits-all recipe to speed up dyeing time. Machine type, water quality, dyeing material, auxiliaries, dyeing method, end-use: they all have an impact. Then there’s the influence of the polyester type itself, and the many blends it is used in. 100 percent polyester responds to dyeing processes differently compared to a blend of polyester or cotton. This is why many dyehouse managers and technical engineers came up with rules of thumb to make sure absolutely nothing goes wrong, no matter the variables. It resulted in a dyeing time of around 200-220 minutes. Tanatex’s process breaks away from this rule.

“It’s safe to say that, in order to speed up polyester dyeing time, we need to let go of rules of thumb. Instead, focus on your specific situation,” said Harald Gruenewald, business development manager of classical textiles at Tanatex Chemicals. “Which machines and dyestuff do you use? What type of auxiliaries do you add? Do you work with blends or with 100 percent polyester? The answers to these questions help to find the perfect balance between speed and quality, which is different for every dyehouse.”

The Taxatex lab technicians measure how much time they can save in which phase of the dyeing process. The first part of the heating process, for example, is a relatively safe part as colours start to migrate to the fabric around 90 degrees. At 130 degrees, colour migration is in full swing, meaning they need to slow down just a little bit to get to evenly spread colours.

“If you know exactly how much time you can save out per dyeing cycle and you try it out in real life, you will soon realise that lab research pays off, says Gruenewald. “Let’s say you find out that you can save twenty or thirty minutes per dyed batch, and you do six batches per day on one dyeing machine. This means you’ll save 120 to 180 minutes per day on one machine, which is between 14-21 hours per week and around 56-84 hours a month. Think about it: 84 hours less energy and water usage! Not to mention the increase of capacity that this time reduction brings you. So, go to the lab and find out how many minutes you can save per cycle. You’ll be surprised what twenty minutes can do for your business and carbon footprint.”

