China revises regulations for textile dyeing & printing mills

The Chinese government recently revised the regulations and norms that textile dyeing and printing must follow. The last such revision took place in 2017.

The first is layout requirements, which stipulate that new printing and dyeing projects should be concentrated in industrial parks.

They should comply with the park’s overall planning, industrial development planning, and environmental impact assessment and adopt centralized treatment of pollutants.

The second relates to machinery and equipment under which the use of technologically advanced, green, and low-carbon process equipment has been recommended.

Additionally, it recommends using clean energy for heating and strict and detailed control of the automatic dispensing and delivery system of dyes and chemicals.

The third recommends quality management requirements stipulating that textile companies should produce green textile products and implement the three-level energy and water metering management system.

It also stipulates strictly regulating the storage and use of chemicals, a green supply chain management, and implementing a control system for chemicals.

The fourth is reducing energy and water consumption by adopting measures for minimum energy use by printing and dyeing units, controlling fresh water usage, and increasing the use of recycled water.

The fifth dwells on environmental protection requirements under which each plant has to apply for a pollutant discharge permit and discharge pollutants following the permit.

Textile companies also need to have sound environmental management practices and regularly audit energy and pollutants.

The sixth is setting up safe production requirements. They should strictly abide by regulations, implement safety protocols like emergency plans, and adopt occupational disease hazard prevention protocols.

The seventh and last regulation deals with standardizing management requirements through the use of information technology at all levels to measure and keep a check and control over all regulations.

The circular added that relevant government departments will regularly conduct inspections and audits to check if the textile printing and dyeing mills are implementing all the stipulated measures.